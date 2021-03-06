Allu Arjun & Wife Sneha Reddy Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary; Pushpa Star Posts Photo With ‘Cutie’

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today (March 6, 2021). The Pushpa actor shared a beautiful picture with his wife on Instagram, in which they can be seen posing in front of the symbol of love - Taj Mahal.

Allu Arjun also attached an adorable photo from their wedding in the same post and captioned it as, "Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie . What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come ❤️."

In the above pictures, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are looking stunning in white. The Stylish Star addressed his wife as 'cutie', and fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. The couple has two kids - son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun's last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Pooja Hegde was a blockbuster at the box office in 2020. He is currently busy shooting for his first pan-India film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Pushpa is scheduled to be released on August 13, 2021, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Also Read : Allu Arjun To Team Up With Gautham Vasudev Menon For A Kollywood Project?

Also Read : Allu Arjun's Vanity Van Hit By Container Lorry In Telangana; No Casualties