Allu Arjun Wishes Cousin Varun Tej On His Birthday; Says ‘Ghani Punch Is Superb’

It's a special day for Tollywood's Mega family as the young superstar Varun Tej is celebrating his 31st birthday today. On the special occasion, the first look and motion poster of his forthcoming film Ghani was released today. In the unveiled poster, the actor looked intense as a boxer and was seen sweating it out inside the boxing ring.

Fans and followers of the star who have been loving his quirky avatar in Anil Ravipudi's F2: Fun and Frustration, are all set to witness a power-packed Varun Tej in Ghani. On the occasion of his birthday and poster release of his film, several netizens and celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish the youngster.

Well, what attracted the attention of the social media users is Varun's cousin Allu Arjun's special wish. The Stylish Star took to his Twitter space and wished Varun and also congratulated his brother Allu Bobby (Allu Venkatesh) and brother-in-law Sidhu Mudda for their first venture as producers of Ghani.

Sharing the first look poster of the combat drama, Allu Arjun tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day my Brother @IAmVarunTej. GHANI punch is superbb. All the best for this Match. Congratulations to my Brother @Bobbyallu & my brother in law @sidhu_mudda for their first venture. Welcome to TFI. Wish the entire cast & crew of #GHANI all the best." As Allu Arjun's special wish and love for brother Bobby goes viral, fans and followers have extended their love and support for the Mega family of Tollywood.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The action-thriller has National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The Stylish Star is also a part of Koratala Siva's film tentatively titled #AA21.

