Allu Sirish, Vijay Deverakonda & Dulquer Salmaan’s Style Statements Are Noteworthy To Slay This Wedding Season

With wedding season almost upon us the time of the year has come to look for inspiration. The boys from Tollywood are here to give out some serious fashion inspiration as Allu Sirish, Vijay Deverkonda and Dulquer Salmaan have dished out some seriously eye-catching looks in the perfect attires and fans would surely want to dress up like them and be the spark of the function.

Allu Sirish

White Sherwani with White Chudidar and white Dupatta look by Allu Sirish is the ultimate look for any wedding. Detailed with golden cuffs and collars and paired with brown shoes, Allu Sirish's wedding look steals all the limelight.

Mahesh Babu To Soon Undergo A Minor Surgery, Might Take A Two Month Break From Work

Akhanda Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Should Read Before Watching The Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer!

Vijay Deverkonda

Pink Sherwani and white kurta with white Churidar look by Vijay Deverkonda is the ultimate game-changer. Opting to go with an open Sherwani surely changes the fashion game and brings a new look to the table that surely sets you apart from the crowd.

Dulquer Salmaan

Maroon Sherwani and White Chudidar look with golden buttons is the Dulquer Salmaan way of rocking a wedding. Decorated with a neat kerchief and golden buttons the attire grabs all the eyeballs and makes one stand out of the crowd this wedding season.