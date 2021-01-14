Alludu Adhurs Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

The romantic-comedy film Alludu Adhurs hit the screens today (January 14, 2021) on the occasion of Sankranti. Starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the leading role, the film has fallen prey to piracy. Alludu Adhurs has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Movierulz.

The rom-com is backed by Gorrela Subrahmanyam under his home production banner Sumanth Movie Productions. The Bellamkonda-starrer is helmed by Kandireega fame Santosh Srinivas. With songs composed by popular music director Devi Sri Prasad, the film has Nabha Natesh playing the female lead. The other star cast of Alludu Adhurs includes Anu Emmanuel, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Satya, Srinivasa Reddy, Duvvasi Mohan, Chammak Chandra, Saptagiri and Mirchi Hemanth.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be playing the antagonist in the highly anticipated film. Interestingly, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Monal Gajjar will be seen shaking a leg with Bellamkonda Sreenivas for 'Ramba Oorvasi'. The peppy number has been crooned by Mangli and Hema Chandra, while the impeccable choreography is done by Sekhar Master, best known for choreographing 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Alludu Adhurs has camera cranked by Chota K Naidu and editing carried out by Tammiraju.

Also Read: Alludu Adhurs Twitter Review: Did The Bellamkonda Sreenivas Starrer Impress Audience?

Also Read: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas To Make Bollywood Debut Soon; Official Announcement Is On The Way!