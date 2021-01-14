Alludu Adhurs Twitter Review: Did The Bellamkonda Sreenivas Starrer Impress Audience?

Alludu Adhurs has released today (January 14, 2021) coinciding with Sankranti. Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 15, the makers preponed the release date to make the most of the holiday.

The romantic comedy film revolves around the story of a young man who is possessed by a feminine ghost. Well, upon release, the film has been garnering love from the audience for the performances of the actors and impressive screenplay. Interestingly, the film is locking horns with Ram Pothineni's Red at the box office.

Alludu Adhurs written and directed by Santosh Srinivas is backed by Gorrela Subrahmanyam under his home production banner Sumanth Movie Productions. The 9th venture of talented actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas has beautiful actresses Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel as the leading ladies. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is playing a key role in the film.

Notably, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Monal Gajjar will be shaking a leg with Sreenivas for one of the songs from the film 'Romba Oorvasi', which is crooned by Mangli and Hema Chandra. The peppy number has been choreographed by Shekar Master, who is best known for choreographing Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Alludu Adhurs has music composed by celebrated composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Chota K Naidu.

Well, as the film garners a mixed response from the audiences, let us check how the Twitterati have reacted to Bellamkonda Srinivas' highly anticipated Alludu Adhurs.

NARI KAKARLA ®©TM@NariCharaNation

Hitttu Bomma aantaa ga

Silent ga bellam babu hittu kottesadu

#AlluduAdhurs

Sai gadu@NameisSai_

#AlluduAdhurs is a well-written script which is executed in a classy way. Bellam babu has given his career's best performance. Dsp Music is excellent on screen too.

#AlluduAdhurs @BSaiSreenivas

