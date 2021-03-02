Amala Paul Says No One Supported Her When She Went Through Separation; ‘They All Sought To Instill Fear In Me’

Actress Amala Paul is basking in the success of her recent outing Pitta Kathalu. In one of the four segments of the Telugu anthology drama, the diva plays the role of a young lady Meera, who is subjected to sexual and physical abuse by her husband.

Though she initially 'adjusts' with the plight, things change when she fights her husband's ill behavior by approaching the court. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the segment garnered huge attention of the audience, with many applauding the team, especially for the storyline.

Well, Amala's real life was also compared with the plot of the film by many. Adding to the same, during her interaction with Cinema Express the actress revealed about the pressure she was going through during her divorce with AL Vijay. She was quoted as saying, "It's a reflection to the real world in which the support system for such women is almost non-existent. When I was going through my separation, I don't remember anyone coming to my support. They all sought to instill fear in me. They said I was only a girl."

Amala also added that though she was a successful actress then, she was time and again reminded that she should be anxious about not having a man by her side. "They warned that my career would get derailed, that I would be scorned by society. Nobody expressed concern about my happiness and mental health", said the actress.

Although the actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media, she was many times trolled for her unconventional opinions and views, which many think hurt the sentiments of people. On a related note, Amala Paul and AL Vijay parted ways in 2016 after 3 years of marriage due to reasons best known to them.

On the work front, the actress has a slew of projects in her kitty including Tamil films Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Cadaver and Malayalam films Aadujeevitham and Parannu Parannu Parannu.

