Narappa Trailer: Ventakesh's Powerful Act Steals The Show In This Action Flick

The much-awaited trailer of the Venkatesh starrer Narappa has finally been unveiled by the makers. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Asuran. It has been helmed by Srikanth Addala and is all set to release on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 20, 2021.

Talking about its trailer, it showcases Venkatesh as Narappa seeking revenge on those for the injustices meted out to his family. By the looks of it, the plot promises to be a riveting tale of vengeance, strength and sacrifice. However, it is Venkatesh's powerful performance that steals the show and manages to give the right amount of goosebumps and adrenaline rush. The gripping background score and the larger than life action sequences further make the trailer extremely compelling. Take a look at the trailer of the film.

The movie also stars Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, and Rajsekhar Aningi in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by D. Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu. Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India had earlier revealed in a statement, "At Amazon Prime Video, we are always looking at presenting compelling narratives to our audiences, and Narappa is another step in this direction. In an effort to delight Prime Members across the world, we have now added the highly anticipated title - Narappa, to the exciting entertainment line-up for Prime Day 2021. With Narappa's global premiere, we are excited to push the envelope further and add another thrilling action-drama to the diverse content slate of Telugu DTS (Direct-to-service) films on the service which has so far received a phenomenal response globally. We're confident that Narappa too will live up to the audience expectations."

The producer of the film S Suresh Babu had also stated, "It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew. The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honoured to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film."