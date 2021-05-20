    For Quick Alerts
      Amazon Prime Video Unveils The Poster Of Telugu Film Ek Mini Katha; Globally Premieres On 27th May

      Amazon Prime Video unveils the poster of Ek Mini Katha, a Telugu film that brings along a light-hearted, romantic tale with an underlining theme of a social message.

      Ek Mini Katha

      Starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar in the lead, it deals with a rather unusual subject that a common man faces.

      Actor Santosh Sobhan, about his character, remarks, “It was an absolute riot while filming this movie! The writing, the direction was so spot on, that playing the character came easily to me. The fact that this topic is so ingrained in reality that the finer nuances of the character was not very difficult to portray. The film is an absolute delight to watch, and I can’t wait for audiences to watch it either.”

      The film is directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi and premieres on 27th May 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 19:29 [IST]
      X