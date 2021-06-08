Anjali To Tie The Knot Soon? Vakeel Saab Actress Has THIS To Say

South actress Anjali is on a high. All thanks to her previously released film Vakeel Saab which turned out to be a massive success. Well, of late, the actress has been making quite a buzz on social media, especially owing to a rumour about her wedding. It was recently rumoured that Anjali is all set to tie the knot with a businessman in Chennai.

However, the 34-year-old actress has now quashed the reports stating that she is focusing on her career and the wedding is surely not on the cards. During her interaction with a leading tabloid, the actress was quoted as saying, "Currently I am focusing on my career. Marriage is not on the cards. I am looking forward to essaying more author-backed roles in the coming days." Notably, this is not the first time when the actress has become a victim of baseless wedding rumours.

As of now, with a slew of projects in the pipeline, the actress is said to be prepping for her roles amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She will next be seen in Karri Balaji's Anandha Bhairavi alongside Adith Arun and Anil Ravipudi's F3: Fun & Frustration with Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada and Tamannaah Bhatia. Anjali is also a part of the Kannada film Shivappa with Shivarajkumar and Venkat Prabhu's Tamil project Poochandi.

Talking more about her last venture Vakeel Saab, the courtroom drama also starred Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Shruti Haasan. Marking Power Star's comeback film after a hiatus of almost 3 years, the film revolved around sexual abuse against women and the importance of consent. Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.