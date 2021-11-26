    For Quick Alerts
      Anubhavinchu Raja Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      By Filmibeat Desk
      |

      Anubhavinchu Raja, one of the highly talked about films of Raj Tarun finally hit the marquee on Friday (November 26). Penned and helmed by Srinivas Gavireddy, the comedy entertainer has become the latest film to get leaked on various infamous piracy based websites. Anubhavinchu Raja has been leaked on notorious websites and platforms like Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The unfortunate leak has indeed flabbergasted the actor's fans who are now worried about the film's collection, which might now get impacted big time.

      Anubhavinchu Raja

      Well, this is not the very first time when a Telugu film released in theatre has leaked online. Earlier, films including Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor, Paagal, SR Kalyana Mandapam, Vakeel Saab and Maha Samduram also fell prey to piracy. In fact, films that were released on various streaming platforms also couldn't save themselves from getting leaked online.

      Coming back to Anubhavinchu Raja, the film has been receiving mixed reviews on social media. Though the performances of the actors have impressed the audiences, looks like the conventional storyline and concept couldn't help the film move forward.

      Anubhavinchu Raja also stars Satish Saripalli, Ajay, Krishna Murali Posani, Sudharshan, Aadukalam Naren, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Temper Vamsi and Kashish Khan in prominent roles. Produced by Anand Reddy Karnati and Supriya Yarlagadd's comedy film's technical crew includes music director Gopi Sundar, cinematographer Nagesh Banell and editor Chota K Prasad.

      Raj Tarun was previously seen in Vijay Kumar Konda's Power Play (2021) which released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. Anubhavinchu Raja marks the actor's first film to release in theatres post the pandemic. He will next be seen in Stand Up Rahul, which is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

      Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 16:04 [IST]
      X