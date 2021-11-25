Anubhavinchu Raja Twitter Review: Did Raj Tarun’s Film Impress The Audiences?

Raj Tarun's latest offering Anubhavinchu Raja has become the current talk of the town for all obvious reasons. The film which released on Friday (November 26) in cinemas is winning hearts for its entertaining content, concept, gripping storyline and performances of the actors.

Fans and followers of the actor who flocked to the cinema halls to catch the FDFS (First day first show) of Anubhavinchu Raja have also started sharing reviews on Twitter. Going by the reviews online, the film has not disappointed the cine-goers. Notably, there are also a few negative reviews being shared on the internet. With a slow yet steady opening in theatres, the film is expected to mint decent figures at the box office.

Written and helmed by Srinivas Gavireddy, the film features an ensemble cast including Satish Saripalli, Ajay, Krishna Murali Posani, Sudharshan, Aadukalam Naren, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Temper Vamsi and Kashish Khan. A few days back, actor Sudharshan made headlines after he along with Tarun and Kashish came to promote their film on the stage of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. According to reports, Sudharshan's remarks against Kajal and Sunny didn't go down well with their fans, owing to which the actor had to apologize to the duo's family members.

Coming back to Anubhavinchu Raja, the film jointly bankrolled by Anand Reddy Karnati and Supriya Yarlagadd has tunes composed by Gopi Sundar and visuals picturized by Nagesh Banell. The film's editing is carried out by Chota K Prasad.

Anubhavinchu Raja's trailer and teaser were released on September 23 and November 17 respectively.