Anushka Shetty To Join Hands With Naveen Polishetty For A Romantic Drama?

After the terrific success of Jathi Ratnalu, looks like actor Naveen Polishetty is all set to collaborate with Anushka Shetty for a romantic entertainer. As per reports, the film tentatively titled Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty will go on floors soon after the COVID-19 lockdown is relaxed.

Reportedly, the film helmed by Ra Ra..Krishnayya director Mahesh P will revolve around the story of a 25-year-old youngster who falls head over heels in love with a 40-year-old woman. Though there are rumours about the duo pairing up for the flick, a few media reports suggest that their roles will be independent of each other although intense. Well, as speculations make fans and followers of the duo curious, we will have to wait until the makers announce the project officially.

On a related note, Naveen is basking in the success of his previously released film Jathi Ratnalu helmed by Anudeep KV. Also starring Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna, the film was released on March 11, 2021. Notably, the comedy entertainer turned out to be the first blockbuster film that released post the initial COVID-19 lockdown. Produced by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin under the banner of Swapna Cinema, Jathi Ratnalu revolves around three youngsters who are on a quest to explore happiness after getting released from prison.

Coming to Anushka Shetty, the actress was last seen in the 2020 thriller Nishabdham opposite Madhavan. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, the film also starred Hollywood star Michael Madsen along with Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala. For the unversed, the film was released amid the COVID-19 pandemic on October 2 directly on Amazon Prime Video. Nishabdham was released in Tamil as Silence.