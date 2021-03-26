Aranya Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rana Daggubati’s Film Is Off To A Decent Start

Amid speculations about its postponement, Aranya finally released in theatres on March 26, Friday along with its Tamil counterpart Kaadan. Though the film was also scheduled to release in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi on the same date, the makers had to postpone the plan owing to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in other states.

Aranya boasts an ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Rana, who plays a conservationist in the film has impressed the audience with his never-seen-before avatar and extraordinary acting chops.

Talking about business, the film has reportedly acquired Rs 2.5 crore (gross) with its Day 1 theatrical run in India. Let us tell you that the film has released along with Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh's Rang De, which has already collected an impressive Rs 5 crore (gross) on Day 1. Well, as Aranya competes with Rang De and another successfully running film Jathi Ratnalu (released on March 11), we will have to wait and watch to see how the film performs at the theatres in the days to come.

Though Aranya was a highly commendable effort, especially because of its theme- 'Save The Elephants', the lazy writing and weak climax failed the film to an extent. Rana Daggubati-starrer also failed at a point where sub-plots clashed with the main story.

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya has music composed by Shantanu Moitra and camera cranked by AR Ashok Kumar. Backed by Eros International, the film has editing carried out by Buvan.

