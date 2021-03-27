Aranya Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rana Daggubati Starrer Witnesses A Drop

Despite incessant promotions, Rana Daggubati's Aranya has not been able to garner much attention of the audience. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film rolled out in theatres on March 26, Friday.

Though the film released with high hopes and expectations, it could only rake Rs 1.6 crore with its worldwide theatrical run on its opening day. On the second day, Aranya witnessed a drop as it only collected Rs 1.2 crore from the box office. With the collection dipping even on weekend, looks like the film might soon turn out to be a disaster at theatres. Notably, the film has also released in Tamil as Kaadan. The Hindi version of the film Haathi Mere Saathi was also supposed to release on the same date, however, the makers changed the plan owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in other states, especially Maharashtra.

Talking about the film, the leading man of Aranya deserves high applause for his performance as Bandev, a conservationist. The audience have been heaping praises on Rana Daggubati for his brilliant portrayal as they could emotionally connect with his character in the film. Also, though the theme was intriguing, the weak story writing derailed the film from the impressive track. Resul Pookutty's sound design, AR Ashok Kumar's cinematography and Shantanu Moitra's composition are a few highlights that occasionally gave life to the whole film.

Also starring Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Nadackal Unnikrishnan (the elephant) and Sampath Ram, Aranya has been backed and distributed by Eros International.

