Aranya Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rana Daggubati-Vishnu Vishal Starrer Fails To Make An Impression

Looks like Rana Daggubati-starrer Aranya is going through a tough time at the box office. Though the film which released on March 26, Friday, opened to a positive response at the theatres, the box office collection of the Prabhu Solomon directorial has been disappointing so far.

With its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film collected Rs 1.38 crore on day 1. On day 2, the film's box office collection witnessed a decline after it acquired Rs 67 lakh from the Telugu states. With its evidently tedious run, Aranya could only collect Rs 55 lakh from the states on day 3, making its total collection Rs 2.60 crore.

Check Out Aranya's Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana Day Wise Collections

Day 1: Rs 1.38 crore

Day 2: Rs 67 lakh

Day 3: Rs 55 lakh

Total: Rs 2.60 crore (Rs 4.10 crore gross)

It is worth noting that the Tamil version of the film Kaadan has also released along with Aranya. Let us tell you that the release of the film's Hindi version Haathi Mere Saathi was postponed from March 26 owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in other states, especially Maharashtra. With only one major release (Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh's Rang De) to compete with this week, Aranya could have done a better job at the theatres. Though the theme had the potential to make heads turn, the lazy story writing and clash between the main story and the sub-plots derailed the whole film.

Backed by Eros International, Aranya also features Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Nadackal Unnikrishnan (the elephant) and Sampath Ram. Notably, the film marks Rana Daggubati's fourth trilingual project after the Baahubali franchise (2015 and 2017) and Ghazi Attack (2017).

