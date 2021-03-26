Aranya Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

One of the highly anticipated films of the year Aranya has hit the cinemas today (March 26). Starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role, the film has become the latest victim of piracy. Aranya has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

The film has garnered huge appreciation from the audience. Rana's portrayal of Bandev, a conservationist along with the storyline of the film, has received a green signal from the cine-goers. Aranya is the actor's fourth trilingual film after Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) and Ghazi Attack (2017)

With the positive response coming in, Aranya is expected to weave magic at the box office. Notably, the film has also released in Tamil as Kaadan. Though the film's Hindi version Haathi Mere Saathi was expected to release today, the makers postponed the date owing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in other states. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film marks Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal's debut in Tollywood. Along with him, the film features an ensemble cast including Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Nadackal Unnikrishnan (the elephant) and Sampath Ram.

With music composed by Shantanu Moitra, the songs have lyrics penned by Vanamali (for Telugu and Tamil). AR Ashok Kumar's breathtaking visualization through his camera has also garnered huge attention of the audience.

On a related note, though the film was initially planned to hit the screens on April 2, 2020, the team postponed the release due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

