Aranya: Rana Daggubati Starrer Gets A New Release Date!

After several speculations about Aranya's release on Sankranti 2021, the makers have finally clarified that the film will make it to the theatres on March 26, 2020.

The lead actor of the film Rana Daggubati on Wednesday (January 6, 2021) took to his social media handle to announce the release date of the highly awaited film, as he wrote, "Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you!"

For the uninitiated, the multilingual film will simultaneously release in Hindi and Tamil as Haathi Mere Saathi and Kaadan respectively. Interestingly, in the Tamil and Telugu version, Vishnu Vishal will be playing the mahout, while the Bollywood version will have Pulkit Samrat essaying the same role. Also, Aranya will mark the Tollywood debut of Vishnu. On the other hand, Rana will play the role of quinquagenarian guardian of the forest. The film will reportedly revolve around the subject of human encroachment into animal habitats.

Aranya is helmed by Prabhu Solomon, who is best known for his highly praised Tamil films like Kumki (2012) and Mynaa (2010). Backed by Eros International, the film features an ensemble cast including Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Unnikrishnan, Rajiv Kachroo, Paras Arora, Sampath Ram, Robo Shankar, Master Jayadithya, Raghu Babu, Bhuvan Arora, Ashwin Raja and Tinnu Anand. Earlier, the film was slated to release on April 2, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

