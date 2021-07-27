Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake: Pawan Kalyan's Cop Avatar Is Here To Woo You; Film To Hit Cinemas On This Occasion

Just recently, the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati resumed in Hyderabad. To elevate the excitement of fans, the makers today (July 27) took to their official Twitter handle to drop the making glimpse of the film.

Although the 50-second video also features the film's writer and director Trivikram Srinivas and Saagar K Chandra respectively, what has taken the internet by storm is the cop avatar of Power Star. The actor indeed looks breathtaking and smart as Bheemla Nayak as he dons a police uniform in complete style.

On the other hand, Daggubati, who will be locking horns with Power Star, looks intense in a rugged look. Going by the video, looks like the duo is prepping for the police station sequence, which is one of the highlights of the film. In the glimpse video, the makers have also revealed that the film will be releasing on the occasion of Sankranti. Well, how excited are you to witness Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati together on-screen? Tell us in the comment section below!

The film directed by Saagar K Chandra was announced on the festive occasion of Dussehra last year. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film is backed by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Tentatively called #PSPKRanaMovie, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyapanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, directed by late Sachi. With music composed by S Thaman, the film might also feature The Family Man 2 actor Ravindra Vijay in a key role. However, an official confirmation about his inclusion is awaited.