Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Handsome Hunk Rana Daggubati's untitled craziest multi-starrer is being directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The makers have resumed shooting the film today in Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. Both Pawan Kalyan and Rana are participating in the latest schedule.

Tentatively called 'PSPK Rana Movie,' the film is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyapanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

Billed to be an action thriller, Trivikram Srinivas is providing dialogues for the film that will have music by S Thaman. The film also features Nithya Menen in a prominent role.