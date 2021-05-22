Popular PRO-Producer BA Raju Passes Away In Hyderabad

Renowned senior journalist and producer BA Raju passed away today (May 22) at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Reportedly, he breathed his last following a cardiac arrest after complications related to diabetes. Husband of director B Jaya who died a few years ago, Raju is survived by his two sons.

Founder and editor of one of the popular Telugu magazines Superhit, Raju had handled PR for more than a hundred films in his career spanning four decades. Owing to his close contacts in Tollywood, the PRO was known as one of the most reliable sources for several film updates. As per reports, he had been a personal PRO for actors including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Nagarjuna. Raju had also worked closely with renowned production houses and leading actresses of the film industry.

As a producer, BA Raju had produced films like Chantigadu (2003), Premikulu (2005), Gundamma Gaari Manavadu (2007), Lovely (2012) and Vaishakam (2017), which were all directed by his late wife B Jaya.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu To Team Up With Sudha Kongara For His Next?

Well, upon hearing the shocking news, Superstar Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle to offer his sincere condolences to the family of the departed. Sharing about his closeness with the late producer, the actor tweeted, "Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely."

Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Also Read: SSMB28: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram To Join Hands After 11 Years!

Calling Raju's death a monumental loss for his family, the Superstar further added, "A thorough professional and a gentleman at heart who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family meant the world to him. A monumental loss for our family and the media fraternity. May your soul rest in peace! Raju garu, you will be terribly missed. Sending love and strength to his son in these tough times."

Mourning BA Raju's demise, RRR actor Jr NTR tweeted, "The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO, he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I've known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss. Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu Folded hands."

The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO,he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I've known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss.Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/B5lytChlqW — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2021

Expressing shock over the untimely demise of the popular PRO, Rebel Star Prabhas wrote on his Facebook handle, "Shocked by the sudden demise of senior journalist and PRO BA Raju garu, who was nothing short of a family member to me. I worked with him on many films through my career and will forever cherish the experience. This is a huge loss to TFI. My prayers are with the family. Rest in peace Raju garu."