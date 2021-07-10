Baahubali Completes 6 Years: Prabhas Hails Director SS Rajamouli And His Team!

Baahubali needs no introduction. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic drama starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles not only became the center of attention post its release globally, but also changed the fate of Tollywood forever. With its universal appeal, the film garnered huge appreciation and even elevated Rebel Star to a pan-Indian actor, who is presently occupied shooting and signing multiple coveted big projects.

Today, the film has completed 6 years of its massive release. And to reminisce and celebrate one of the sensational days of his life, Prabhas took to his social media handles to hail the director and his team for creating waves of cinematic magic across India and the world. Tagging Rajamouli, his co-stars including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj, producers Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and music director MM Keeravani, Rebel Star wrote, "#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world."

Along with the post, the handsome actor also shared a picture of himself from the film in which he can be seen all smiles holding a shivling, which he later lifts for one of the breathtaking sequences of Baahubali that had given audiences goosebumps.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, the film's Malayalam and Hindi versions were also released on July 10, 2015, in as many as 4000 screens worldwide. The film also featured Nassar, Rohini, Meka Ramakrishna, Adivi Sesh, Prabhakar, Kichcha Sudeep, Tanikella Bharani and Charandeep in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the film also fetched two National Awards in 2016 for Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects along with other accolades and honour.

Coming back to Prabhas, the actor has Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21, Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Om Raut's Adipurush in the pipeline.