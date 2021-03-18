Baahubali Web Series: Netflix Scraps Initial Version, To Reshoot With Rs 200 Crore Budget?

Looks like Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to create magic with its highly ambitious project Baahubali: Before The Beginning. Reportedly, the team which made a web series based on the life of one of the key characters Sivagami, has now scrapped the project.

Though the reason behind the same has not been made official, reports are rife that the makers were not impressed with the end-product of the web series made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. Reportedly, the team is looking forward to an output that can compete with Game of Thrones, one of the best television series of all time.

If reports are to be believed, the Baahubali team is currently re-working on the script, cast and the technical part for a better version. The 9-episode series backed by SS Rajamouli and directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru will now be made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. Also, the shooting of the highly anticipated web series will begin very soon. For those unversed, the web series is inspired by Anand Neelakantan's novels The Rise of Sivagami and Queen of Mahishmathi.

Though earlier reports suggested that Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play Sivagami, with the project being scrapped now, fans and followers of the franchise and the actress are curious to know whether she has been replaced.

On a related note, actress Ramya Krishnan played the role of Sivagami in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Her impeccable acting chops, expressions, breathtaking screen-presence and mind-boggling avatar as mother of Amarendra Baahubali made waves. The actress had also bagged numerous awards for her astounding role in both the films that also stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

