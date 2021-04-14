Bandla Ganesh Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For COVID-19: Report

Actor-producer Bandla Ganesh has reportedly admitted to the ICU at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. For the unversed, Ganesh tested positive for COVID-19, and if reports are to be believed, he is down with fever and other symptoms. A source close to Bandla Ganesh informed a leading portal that his health condition is being monitored by a team of experts.

Notably, Ganesh's family is said to be worried about his health, as he is diagnosed with Coronavirus for the second time. Like family, his fans are also worried about him, however, his family members have not yet opened up about his health condition.

Talking about his previous activities, the actor was in the news for his speech at Vakeel Saab's promotional event. He said, "Pawan Kalyan is an addiction. What more can we talk about in his movie? He has seen so many blockbusters. Everyone will bear and die but only a few can enter the records of history. Just the mere sight of his honest eyes stops us to tell lies to him. I worship him. I am proud to be his devotee. My name is Bandla Ganesh. My God is Pawan Kalyan." (sic)

Well, Bandla Ganesh's speech indeed gave free publicity to Vakeel Saab, as the film is running successfully at the box office right now. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink released on April 9, 2021 in theatres. Coming back to Bandla Ganesh, fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Get well soon Bandla Ganesh!

