Bangarraju: Makers Unveil First Look And Teaser Updates Of Nagarjuna Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya Starrer!

King
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
and
talented
director
Kalyan
Krishna
Kurasala's
much-awaited
film
Bangarraju,
sequel
to
their
blockbuster
movie
Soggade
Chinni
Nayana,
is
currently
being
filmed
in
Mysore
and
the
team
is
canning
important
scenes
on
the
lead
cast.
Ramya
Krishna
is
paired
opposite
Nagarjuna,
while
Yuva
Samrat
Naga
Chaitanya
and
most
sought-after
actress
Krithi
Shetty
are
the
latest
addition
to
the
second
instalment.
Recently,
Naga
Chaitanya
introduced
Krithi
Shetty
as
Naga
Lakshmi
by
releasing
her
first
look
poster.
Krithi
impressed
in
a
village
belle
avatar.
Today,
the
makers
have
announced
two
special
presentations
for
Naga
Chaitanya's
birthday
(November
23).
They
will
be
releasing
the
first
look
of
Bangarraju
on
November
22
at
5:22
pm
and
teaser
on
November
23
at
10:23
am.
Billed
to
be
a
wholesome
entertainer,
Bangarraju
is
loaded
with
a
good
dose
of
romance,
emotions
and
other
commercial
ingredients.
Expectations
are
quite
high
on
the
project
since
it
is
the
prequel
for
the
blockbuster
and
Nagarjuna
and
Naga
Chaitanya
are
working
together
for
the
second
time.
Anup
Rubens
provides
soundtracks
and
the
first
single
Laddunda
became
a
sensational
hit.
Zee
Studios
is
co-producing
the
project
with
Annapurna
Studios
Pvt
Ltd.
Nagarjuna
is
the
producer.
Satyanand
has
penned
the
screenplay,
while
Yuvaraj
handles
the
cinematography.