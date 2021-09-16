Bangarraju: Ramya Krishna’s Birthday Poster Released!

Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna are working together in the forthcoming film Bangarraju, a sequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala who directed the prequel is directing the sequel as well. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing a prominent role, while Krithi Shetty is paired opposite him.

On the occasion of Ramya Krishna's birthday, a new poster revealing her look in the film is dropped. We can see the charming chemistry of Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna in the poster where they are seen dancing at the riverside. Featuring in traditional attire, they still look young and delightful here.

Wishing dear @meramyakrishnan Many happy returns of the day… Health and happiness to you always❤️ #Bangarraju #HBDRamyakrishnan pic.twitter.com/V6KYdoJTgL — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 15, 2021

While Nagarjuna's character name is Bangarraju, Ramya Krishna will be seen as his wife Satyabhama. Alongside these two, other prominent cast is also participating in the shooting that is happening in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Kalyan Krishna is making Bangaraju an out and out entertainer that can be watched with all the family members. It will have elements for all the sections.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd and Nagarjuna is the producer. Anup Rubens scores music, while Satyanand provided the screenplay and Yuvaraj is the cinematographer.

Earlier, the makers released a title poster on Nagarjuna's birthday and the response for the same was exceptional.