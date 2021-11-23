Bangarraju Teaser Out On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday!

The first look of Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya in his dad King Akkineni Nagarjuna's wholesome family entertainer Bangarraju was released yesterday to tremendous response. His stylish look impressed one and all. Today (November 23), wishing the actor on his birthday, the makers have released the teaser of the movie.

The video shows Naga Chaitanya wearing all the ornaments of Bangarraju played by Nagarjuna which were placed in front of the latter's huge photo frame. Then, he comes out stylishly and hits a cattle stick on the ground that settles on his Royal Enfield bike. He gets a bit emotional as he starts the bike. This teaser brings back the memories of Soggade Chinni Nayana and we too feel nostalgic like Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya looks perky in the teaser and Anup Rubens background score further beautify the visuals. Yuvraj's cinematography and rich production values are the other big assets. The teaser surely hikes prospects on the film which is presently being filmed in Mysore.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are sharing screen space together for the second time, after the most memorable film of Akkineni family Manam. The father-son duo created magic with their wonderful chemistry in Manam and it will be a treat to see them together in another special film Bangarraju, which is a sequel to Nagarjuna's biggest blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Bangarraju will also feature Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty playing heroines opposite Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya respectively. Krithi's first look as village belle Naga Lakshmi that was released recently by Naga Chaitanya impressed one and all.

Anup Rubens provides soundtracks and the first single 'Laddunda' is a chartbuster. Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. Satyanand has penned the screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography.