Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

One of the highly talked about films Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku has released on popular OTT platform ZEE5 today (May 14). Starring Altaf Haasan, Shanthi Rao, Satvika Jay, Bhadram, Lavanya Reddy, the comedy-drama has become the latest film to be leaked online. Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku has leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites.

Well, the film has been getting an average response with many expressing disappointment over the storyline, calling it outdated. However, the acting chops of the lead actors have been receiving immense love from the audience on social media. The film tells the story of a young man who dreams of leading a happy life with his wife and aims to become a successful businessman.

Directed by Ram Narayan, the film is bankrolled by Rama Krishna Veerapaneni and Satish Kumar. Though the film was slated to release in theatres, the makers decided to opt for direct-to-OTT release of Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. Notably, the film's teaser was released in February 2021.