Bheemla Nayak And Radhe Shyam To Create Major Trouble For RRR At The Box Office; Find Out How

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is considered as the first big release of 2022. The Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn-starrer is scheduled to be released on January 7, 2022 in theatres. Well, the makers have already made a smart move by scheduling it to release a week ahead of the Sankranti 2022, so that they can attract more audience in cinemas during the festive season. However, RRR's box office journey is not going to be that much easy, as Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's film Bheemla Nayak and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam are all set to create major trouble for the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Well, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer pan-India film, Radhe Shyam is all set to release on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Sankranti. However, Bheemla Nayak starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati has made a surprise entry in the battle of Sankranti. Recently, the makers of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Telugu remake announced the release date of the film. Let us tell you, Bheemla Nayak is releasing on January 12, 2022.

Well, it's quite a big surprise for cine-goers. Because of this, the box office game of the first of January 2022 will be interesting to watch. After all, RRR is made on a huge budget with a big star cast, hence, the film needs a big collection to recover their making cost. However, Bheemla Nayak's release could affect their collections as well as number screens in the Telugu speaking states. Fans are eager to see Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati together.

On the other hand, the Rebel Star Prabhas is also ready to bring the audience to the theatres by showing his lover-boy image in the film, Radhe Shyam. The promos are winning hearts on the internet, and fans are eager to see the magical love story on the big screen. Looks like, RRR will be facing tough competition at the box office.

Talking about Bheemla Nayak, the film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Moreover, Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.