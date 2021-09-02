Bheemla Nayak First Single Out: S Thaman’s Foot-Tapping Track Is A Perfect Treat For Pawan Kalyan Fans!

The most awaited update of the month is out! Bheemla Nayak's first single has been unveiled by the makers of the film. The update was dropped on the special occasion of the film's leading man Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday (September 2).

Sharing the first single, the makers wrote on their Twitter handle, "Here's the first glimpse of the POWER Storm #BheemlaNayak is here. Coming to rule your playlist from September 2nd." Interestingly, the song's title is also 'Bheemla Nayak'.

The foot-tapping track is composed by 'Butta Bomma' music director S Thaman. Also crooned by Thaman along with Sri Krishna Prithvji Chandra and Ram Miriyala, the song's lyrics have been penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry.

In the 5-minute-13-second video, one can see the singers and noted percussionist Sivamani making an appearance as they perform the beautiful song. Interestingly, the video has also introduced fans to the breathtaking location where Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak will be seen locking horns with Rana Daggubati's character in the film. And what has garnered more attention of the netizens is undoubtedly Kalyan's appearance in the video, wherein he looks absolutely handsome. He can also be seen donning a police uniform in the video, which has only left the fans more excited and thrilled than ever.

Sharing the song music composer Thaman wrote, "From the Terrain Trance of #BhemlaNayakMusic it's his Jungle let's all Shout it Loud for Our #Leader Shri @PawanKalyan Gaaru #HBDPawanKalyan My love & Respect to dear #Trivikram Gaaru #BheemlaNayakFirstSingle IS HERE TO RULE VOLUME UP."

Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by Prasad Murella and Naveen Nooli respectively. Also featuring Nithya Menen, the film has story penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

Bheemla Nayak is currently slated to release on January 12 ahead of the Sankranti festival.