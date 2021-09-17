Bheemla Nayak: Rana Daggubati’s First Look From The Film To Be Out On September 20!

In just 3 days, you will get to witness Bheemla Nayak's nemesis Daniel Shekar. Yes, you read that right! The makers of the film today (September 17) took to their social media handle to announce a major update.

As per the latest tweet, Rana Dagguabati's character poster from the film will be unveiled on September 20. Sharing the big news, the makers wrote, "Get ready to experience the #BLITZofDANIELSHEKAR, @RanaDaggubati from 20th Sept."

Along with the tweet, the makers shared a pre-look poster of the film that shows Rana as a wealthy person. Though his face has not been revealed in the poster, his veins and ornaments on his hands have left the netizens intrigued who are now eagerly waiting to witness Daniel Shekar. Reportedly, Rana will be playing the role of an ex-Havildar in the Indian Army.

Gully Rowdy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Maestro Review: Tamannaah Bhatia-Nithiin-Nabha Natesh Starrer Stays True To The Original!

Notably, the highly anticipated film's first look poster and first single were released recently. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film features Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the titular role- Sub Inspector Bheemla Nayak. The action drama directed by Saagar K Chandra is backed by renowned producer Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

Popularly known as #PSPKRanaMovie, Bheemla Nayak's music is composed by S Thaman and cinematography and editing are carried out by Prasad Murella and Naveen Nooli respectively. The film also starring Nithya Menen as the leading lady is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film was directed by late helmer Sachy. Pawan Kalyan and Rana will be reprising the roles of Biju and Prithviraj respectively.

Bheemla Nayak will hit the cinemas on January 12, 2022 ahead of the Sankranti festival. The film will have a massive theatrical clash with other biggies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam which are releasing on January 13 and 14 respectively.