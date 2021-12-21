Bheemla Nayak Release Postponed To Help RRR And Radhe Shyam, Says Producer Dil Raju

In a shocking turn of events, renowned producer Dil Raju has announced the postponement of Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan's highly-anticipated action entertainer which was slated to release on January 12. The makers reportedly decided to bow out of the Sankranti race to help SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Apologizing to the fans, Dil Raju informed the media that RRR and Radhe Shyam producers had met Pawan Kalyan, Producer A China Babu and Trivikram Srinivas requesting them to cooperate. He also stated that the team decided the postpone the release of Bheemla Nayak, in order to help RRR and Radhe Shyam

With the postponement, the movie will surely miss the festive release, however, considering that RRR and Radhe Shyam are pan-India films, Bheemla Nayak's release along with them might have affected the trio's collection at the box office to a great extent.

Well, along with Bheemla Nayak, Dil Raju's another entertainer F3: Fun and Frustration's release has also been postponed. Pawan Kalyan's film will now have a release on February 25, while F3 will hit the theatres on April 29. Let us tell you that earlier, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata too had postponed the release date from January 13 to April 1. Though Bheemla Nayak's sudden postponement has disappointed many, especially Pawan Kalyan fans, another section of social media users has been appreciating the team for their act of altruism

Talking more about Bheemla Nayak, also starring Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu and Kadambari Kiran, the action drama is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum that starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles and was helmed by late director Sachy. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer directed by Saagar K Chandra is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.