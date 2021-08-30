Bheemla Nayak’s Audio Rights Sold For THIS Whopping Price, Pawan Kalyan Starrer Beats Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Here's big news for Pawan Kalyan fans. The Power Star's forthcoming film Bheemla Nayak has done an impressive business much before its release. According to reports, the film's audio rights have been sold for a humongous price of Rs 5.04 crore, which is said to be highest for a Tollywood film.

Reportedly, the film has even created a record with its massive business and surpassed top runners including Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya. Notably, SVP and Acharya's audio rights were sold for Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively. Well, makers are happy to see table profits even before the film's theatrical release and we are now certain that the action entertainer is surely going to shatter all records and create history when it finally releases. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.

Bheemla Nayak will hit the cinemas on January 12, 2022 ahead of the Sankranti festival. The film will have a staggering clash with other biggies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam which are releasing on January 13 and 14 respectively.

The film also starring Rana Daggubati is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film was directed by late helmer Sachy.

Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Produced by renowned producer Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, #PSPKRanaMovie has music composed by S Thaman and cinematography and editing carried out by Prasad Murella and Naveen Nooli respectively.

With story penned by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas, the film features Nithya Menen as the female lead.