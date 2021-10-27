Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh’s Film To Be Launched On November 11!

Bholaa
Shankar,
the
mass
action
entertainer
that
marks
first
time
collaboration
of
Chiranjeevi
and
Meher
Ramesh
will
have
its
muhurtham
ceremony
on
November
11
at
7:45
am.
The
regular
shoot
of
the
movie
commences
from
November
15.
Keerthy
Suresh
will
play
Chiranjeevi's
sister
in
the
film,
which
banks
on
brother-sister
sentiment.
Lead
actress
to
pair
opposite
Chiranjeevi
will
be
announced
soon.
Young
sensation
Mahati
Swara
Sagar
renders
soundtracks
for
the
film.
Earlier,
he
was
appreciated
for
the
background
score
for
the
title
poster
which
was
unveiled
on
Megastar's
birthday
recently.
Anil
Sunkara's
AK
Entertainments
is
producing
the
film,
in
association
with
Creative
Commercials.The
film
will
boast
of
a
stellar
cast
and
distinguished
craftsmen
will
be
part
of
it.
The
makers
will
announce
the
other
cast
and
technical
crew
of
the
movie
soon.