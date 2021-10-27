    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh’s Film To Be Launched On November 11!

      By
      |

      Bholaa Shankar, the mass action entertainer that marks first time collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh will have its muhurtham ceremony on November 11 at 7:45 am. The regular shoot of the movie commences from November 15.

      Bholaa Shankar

      Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi's sister in the film, which banks on brother-sister sentiment. Lead actress to pair opposite Chiranjeevi will be announced soon.

      Young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks for the film. Earlier, he was appreciated for the background score for the title poster which was unveiled on Megastar's birthday recently.

      Samantha Defamation Case: Court Orders YouTube Channels To Take Down Problematic ContentSamantha Defamation Case: Court Orders YouTube Channels To Take Down Problematic Content

      Dangerous: Ram Gopal Varma's Crime Drama Becomes India's First Film For Sale As NFT On BlockchainDangerous: Ram Gopal Varma's Crime Drama Becomes India's First Film For Sale As NFT On Blockchain

      Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.The film will boast of a stellar cast and distinguished craftsmen will be part of it. The makers will announce the other cast and technical crew of the movie soon.

      Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres in 2022.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 27, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X