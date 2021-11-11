Bholaa Shankar Launched, Chiranjeevi, Meher Ramesh, Tamannaah Bhatia Attend The Event

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mega Massive Action Entertainer Bholaa Shankar to be helmed by stylish maker Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara has been launched grandly today (November 11) with several special guests gracing the pooja ceremony.

Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot on Chiranjeevi, while VV Vinayak switched on the camera. Directors Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Vamsi Paidipally, Bobby, Malineni Gopichand, N Shankar and writer Satyanand who attended the grand launching ceremony have handed over the film's script to the makers.

Allu Arjun In Trouble, Telangana RTC Warns The Icon Star For THIS Reason!

RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Song Is Here, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Electrifying Dance Number Will Leave You Spellbound!

Bholaa Shankar has been making enough noise, ever since it was announced officially. Then, the title poster, followed by Rakhi special video got an overwhelming response. Look test was performed on Chiru recently and everyone is curious to see how Meher Ramesh will be presenting the megastar in the highly anticipated film.

The film boasts of a good storyline, an ensemble cast and a stellar technical team. While Dazzling Beauty Tamannaah Bhatia will play the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi, smiling sensation Keerthy Suresh will essay his sister in the film which will have all the emotions and elements in the right proportions, making it a pucca commercial entertainer.

Coming to the technical crew, young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks, while Dudley cranks the camera. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials, on a massive scale. Story supervision is by Satyanand, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh will take care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

The regular shoot of the movie commences from November 15. Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres in 2022.