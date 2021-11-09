Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia Confirmed For Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh’s Film!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Massive
action
entertainer
Bholaa
Shankar
directed
by
Meher
Ramesh
and
to
be
produced
by
Ramabrahmam
Sunkara
will
have
its
muhurtham
ceremony
on
November
11
at
7:45
am.
The
regular
shoot
of
the
movie
will
commence
on
November
15.
Dazzling
beauty
Tamannaah
Bhatia
has
been
confirmed
to
play
the
lead
actress
opposite
Chiranjeevi
in
the
film.
This
is
the
second
film
for
Tamannaah
with
Chiranjeevi,
after
the
blockbuster
Sye
Raa
Narasimha
Reddy.
Given
Tamannaah
is
also
a
great
dancer,
it
will
be
an
eyeful
to
see
her
shaking
leg
with
megastar
Chiranjeevi
in
songs.
Keerthy
Suresh
will
play
Chiranjeevi's
sister
in
the
film,
which
banks
on
brother-sister
sentiment.