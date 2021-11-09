Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia Confirmed For Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh’s Film!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Massive action entertainer Bholaa Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh and to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara will have its muhurtham ceremony on November 11 at 7:45 am. The regular shoot of the movie will commence on November 15.

Dazzling beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has been confirmed to play the lead actress opposite Chiranjeevi in the film. This is the second film for Tamannaah with Chiranjeevi, after the blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Given Tamannaah is also a great dancer, it will be an eyeful to see her shaking leg with megastar Chiranjeevi in songs.

Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi's sister in the film, which banks on brother-sister sentiment.

Yesterday, a look test was performed on Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh had shared the same through his social media handle.

Young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks for the film. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

The film boasts of a stellar cast and distinguished craftsmen will be part of it. The makers will announce the other cast and technical crew in the days to come.

Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres in 2022.