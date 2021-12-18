Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Abijeet Duddala-Rahul Sipligunj, What Are The Past Winners Of The Telugu Show Doing Now?

The mini-screen audience and followers of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are highly thrilled about the glitzy finale episode of the show. One among the five finalists will be chosen as the ultimate winner of the season.

The winner will be decided purely based on the previous week's vote counts. Maanas Nagulapalli, VJ Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanmanth and Sreerama Chandra are the five finalists of BB Telugu 5. The finalists will be appearing in the finale stage on Sunday after surviving almost 105 days in the madhouse.

Though reports are rife about Sunny lifting the coveted trophy, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the Sunday episode of the show to know how true the buzz is. The show premiered on September 5 and saw 19 contestants from various fields including TV, film and social media entering the BB house. The remaining 14 contestants who exited the house before the final week will be joining the finalists in the last episode of the season.

Well, ahead of the grand finale, let us take a look at what the past winners of BB Telugu including Abijeet Duddala and Rahul Sipligunj are doing now.