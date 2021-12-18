Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Abijeet Duddala-Rahul Sipligunj, What Are The Past Winners Of The Telugu Show Doing Now?
The mini-screen audience and followers of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu are highly thrilled about the glitzy finale episode of the show. One among the five finalists will be chosen as the ultimate winner of the season.
The winner will be decided purely based on the previous week's vote counts. Maanas Nagulapalli, VJ Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanmanth and Sreerama Chandra are the five finalists of BB Telugu 5. The finalists will be appearing in the finale stage on Sunday after surviving almost 105 days in the madhouse.
Though reports are rife about Sunny lifting the coveted trophy, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the Sunday episode of the show to know how true the buzz is. The show premiered on September 5 and saw 19 contestants from various fields including TV, film and social media entering the BB house. The remaining 14 contestants who exited the house before the final week will be joining the finalists in the last episode of the season.
Well, ahead of the grand finale, let us take a look at what the past winners of BB Telugu including Abijeet Duddala and Rahul Sipligunj are doing now.
Abijeet Duddala- Bigg Boss Telugu 4
Unlike other contestants of season 4, Abijeet maintains a low profile. Post winning the show, the actor has been on a travelling spree. The handsome hunk has also time and again displayed his biker avatar from various tracks around the world. Though reports of him bagging big projects have been rife since his big win, the actor has not made any announcement yet.
Rahul Sipligunj- Bigg Boss Telugu 3
Rahul Sipligunj is on a roll. He has been unstoppable ever since he raised the highly coveted trophy of the show's third season. Recently, the singer made headlines after his track from RRR titled 'Naatu Naatu' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR received a thumping response. He is the only singer who has crooned the foot-tapping track in more than 1 language. He has given voice to the track's Tamil, Hindi and Kannada versions. He has also crooned in 2021 films like A1 Express, Orey Bujjiga, Maro Prema Katha and Kanabadutaledu.
Kaushal Manda- Bigg Boss Telugu 2
The most loved contestant of BB Telugu 2, Kaushal Manda has been making headlines lately for his reviews on the show's fourth season. The model-turned-actor was previously seen in Telugu daily soap Agni Sakshi (2020). Kaushal will next be seen in Athadu Aame Priyudu also starring Sunil in the lead role.
Siva Balaji
Siva Balaji, the show's first-ever winner recently appeared in one of the segments of the fourth season, so as to extend his support to his close friend and anchor Ravi.
Recently, in the MAA Elections 2021, the actor was elected treasurer. On the work front, he will next be seen in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.