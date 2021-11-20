Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Anee Master Gets Evicted In The 11th Week!

Dance choreographer Anee Master has become the eleventh contestant to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. According to reports, she received the least votes among the nominated contestants. Let us tell you that earlier reports were rife about her being in the danger zone along with Priyanka Singh. Anee's stints in the previous week were highly slammed by the audiences and netizens alike, who were irked with her disrespectful behaviour towards RJ Kajal.

She even went on to call her 'naagin' (serpent) and 'negative person', which might not have gone down well with the mini-screen audiences.

On the other hand, Anee was also seen forming groups with Ravi and Sreerama Chandra and claiming that she is playing an individual game. Also, her nominations last week against Maanas and Kajal were irrational and was even questioned by the nominated contestants. She had even made faces and mocked Kajal during the process.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Priyanka And Anee In Danger Zone!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Kajal, Sreerama, VJ Sunny, Priyanka And 4 Others Nominated

Well, host Nagarjuna Akkineni will be announcing her elimination. Anee's eviction will be telecasted in the Sunday episode of the show.

Let us tell you that 8 contestants including Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Kajal, Siri, Maanas, Sunny, Priyanka and Anee were nominated in the eleventh week. Ravi, the previous captain of the house was excused from the nomination-elimination process. Notably, Maanas is the new captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house, while Siri is the new ration manager.

As of now, the house is going through an eviction free pass task. Reportedly, Sunny will win the task and will be bestowed with the highly coveted pass, which will make his journey easy in the forthcoming week.