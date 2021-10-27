Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestant Siri To Get Hitched To Shrihan Post Her Exit From The Show?

Actress Siri is undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. With her performances in the tasks and upright takes on issues inside the house, the diva is winning hearts on the internet. Recently, during the postcard task, she had sacrificed her letter sent by beau Shrihan, post which she was directly nominated for the week. Though her decision had disappointed legion of fans, looks like they have now got a big reason to cheer and celebrate.

Apparently, the letter sent by Shrihan was shared recently on Siri's Instagram page, and guess what? The YouTuber had popped the question in the love-filled letter. Expressing love for his beautiful lady-love, Shrihan penned that they can tie the knot post her exit from the show. Well, the long letter has surely left fans enthralled who are now waiting to know more about the wedding. Also, many are expecting Shrihan's special message on the occasion of Diwali. He is also expected to be a part of the family round, however, Siri will have to survive in the show till then, for the fans and mini-screen audiences to witness it. For the unversed, Siri and Shrihan got engaged on the reality show 100% Love.

Talking about Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, the show has taken a new dimension post successfully completing 50 days of its premiere, which took place on September 5. In the eighth week, six contestants including Siri Hanmanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, Lobo, Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth have been nominated. The house is currently going though the captaincy contender task that requires contestants to perform series of tasks given by Bigg Boss.

On a related note, Sunny is the current captain of the house.