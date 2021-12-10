Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination: Kajal And Maanas In Danger Zone!

The 14th week of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu has indeed been an entertaining one. The 6 contestants inside the house including Maanas Nagulapalli, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth were initially given a few situations that took place in the house during its journey and were asked to imitate the housemates who were involved in it. Shanmukh won the task and was given an opportunity to appeal to the audience for votes.

Furthermore, the housemates were required to make each contestant cackle so as to get another opportunity to appeal. The round was a tie between Maanas and Sreerama, however, the latter decided to waive. In the third round, each contestant was asked to imitate Tollywood celebs like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sridevi, Genelia D'Souza and Suriya. Though the winner of the round will be seen getting chosen in the Friday episode of the show, reports are rife that Kajal will be grabbing the golden opportunity.

Well, as the 14th weekend is just around the corner, fans and followers of the reality show are eagerly waiting to witness the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. It is already known that Sreerama has become the first finalist of the show. Considering Sunny and Shanmukh's fan following, it is obvious that the duo too will surely be among the top finalists. Well, if reports are anything to go by, Siri will also be one of the finalists of the show.

Shockingly, Maanas and Kajal are currently in the danger zone and have received the least votes than the others. Reportedly, the difference between their votes is marginal, and therefore one can expect the unexpected in the weekend episode. The two contestants undoubtedly deserve to be in the final race. Maanas' physical strength in tasks and Kajal's mind games were the highlights of their respective journey. With the buzz about their exit going viral on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see who packs the bag in the Sunday episode.