Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination This Week: Ravi Is Evicted From The Show!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is set to witness one of the most shocking evictions of the season. Anchor Ravi has become the 12th contestant to bid goodbye to the Nagarjuna Akkineni show. Known as the most popular and strongest contestant of the show, he was highly speculated to be one of the finalists of the fifth season. The news of his eviction has indeed shocked many. Several fans of the popular host have already started trending #BringBackRavi on social media to express their disappointment over his shocking elimination from the reality show.

Let us tell you that 8 contestants including Sreerama Chandra, VJ Sunny, Kajal, Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Priyanka Singh and Ravi were nominated for the weekend elimination. Maanas, the previous captain of the house was excused from the process.

Talking about Ravi's performance in the house, the contestant was known for his mind games and picture-perfect strategies, which was even appreciated by the host Nagarjuna. Notably, he was also slammed for the same reasons by the other housemates, who even revealed it during several nomination processes. Recently, in the family week, his lovely wife and adorable daughter were seen entering the house, which had left many teary-eyed.

Sadly, he himself was expecting his entry into the finale, as he was seen promising his daughter in the previous episode that he would come out of the house after 3 weeks. His camaraderie with Sreerama Chandra, Anee Master, Lobo, and rivalry with Nataraj were a few of the highlights of his impressive journey in the show.

Let us tell you that Sunny has received the eviction free pass. It is to be seen if he uses it in the upcoming weekend or sacrifices it for his good friends inside the house.

Currently, Shanmukh is the current and last captain of the house.