Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination Today: SHOCKING! Swetaa Varma To Get Evicted?

The latest buzz about Swetaa Varma's eviction from Bigg Boss 5 Telugu has left many shocked. As per rumours, the model-turned-actress has become the sixth contestant to get evicted from the show after Hamida, Nataraj, Lahari Shari, Umadevi and Sarayu. The buzz has in fact come as a shocker to many as she was without a doubt, one of the promising contestants.

With her stints and take on issues inside the house, many had even speculated that she would become one of the top finalists of the season. Swetaa made headlines a few weeks back when she expressed her anger over housemates Hamida and Lobo while nominating them. In the process, she was seen losing her cool as she slapped Hamida with colour calling her a fake individual.

In a recent episode, she was seen engaging in a debate with Anee, after the latter snatched a toy during a task. Though the duo sorted out their differences within hours, what shocked many is when Bigg Boss announced Swetaa and her team members Lobo and Ravi's disqualification from the same task. Apparently, Swetaa and Lobo were spotted breaking one of the rules of the show, as they tore a cushion to stuff toys. The duo later confessed that Ravi had planned such a move and they were only executing it. Well, the trio was highly slammed for deceiving the other contestants especially the sanchalaks Siri and Kajal, who too were disqualified because of their unfair game. On the other hand, many were shocked to see Swetaa cutting the cushions as she was mostly seen talking about being fair in the game.

Well, her eviction has disappointed many. Many have been slamming the makers for evicting such a strong contestant leaving the weak ones inside. Though there is no official confirmation regarding her eviction, only the Sunday episode will unveil the truth behind the ongoing buzz.

Talking about the sixth week nomination, 10 contestants were nominated this time including Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri Hanmanth, Sreerama Chandra, Jawanth, Priyanka Singh, Lobo, Ravi, Vishwa, Swetaa and VJ Sunny. Currently, Vishwa is the captain of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, while Priyanka is the ration manager.