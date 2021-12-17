Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Finale Voting Results: VJ Sunny Takes The Top Spot, Siri Gets Lesser Votes!

It's the last day of voting! The voting lines of the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu finale will close on Friday (December 17) at midnight. Currently, the madhouse has the show's five finalists including Maanas Nagulapalli, VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Sir Hanmanth and Shanmukh Jaswanth. The highly popular reality show is just two days away from its grand finale, and debates are on about the possible winner.

According to the latest reports, Sunny is reigning the list with the highest votes. Notably, following him is Shanmukh, who has received the second-highest votes. Considering the duo's fan following on social media, one can expect any of the two contestants to win the final race. Interestingly, their votes differences are also marginal.

Shanmukh is followed by Sreerama and Maanas, while Siri has received the least number of votes. Going by the voting results looks like Siri might end up becoming the fourth runner up of BB 5 Telugu. Though the reason behind her lesser vote counts is not known, looks like her unreasonable clash with Sunny didn't go down well with the audience. Well, with the buzz about the voting results taking the internet by storm, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the finale episode of the show when host Nagarjuna announces the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants For Finale

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

Missed Call Numbers

Siri: 8886658 201

Sunny: 8886658 202

Sreerama: 8886658 204

Shanmukh: 8886658 210

Maanas: 8886658216