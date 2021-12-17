Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale: Date, TV Timings, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is just around the corner. With just two days left for the finale, the makers of the popular reality show are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences. As per the latest promo, Siri, one of the finalists, will be bidding goodbye to the show in the Friday episode. Though the reason behind the surprise eviction is not known, rumours suggest that it might be a prank by the team in a bid to spice up the reality show before it gets its ultimate winner.

Considering that Siri and Shanmukh's relationship had earlier garnered a great deal of attention of the mini-screen audience, it might also be a stint of the makers to display their bonding for one last time before the finale episode. For the unversed, the duo's growing closeness was highly questioned by the audiences and the housemates in the earlier weeks. Even the show's host Nagarjuna had expressed his concern over the same during one of the weekend episodes, however, the two contestants were seen reiterating that they are just good friends.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Finale Voting Results: VJ Sunny Takes The Top Spot, Siri Gets Lesser Votes!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale Voting Results: Siri Gets The Least Number Of Votes On Day 1!

Well, coming back to the finale of BB Telugu 5, the 5 finalists (if Siri's exit is just a prank) will be exiting the house after a long stay of 106 days inside.

Date And Time

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be aired on December 19, 2021 (Sunday) from 6 pm in the evening.

Where To Watch?

Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show's finale will telecast on popular Telugu channel Star Maa. The episode will also be available on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Special Guests For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Well, it can't get bigger than this! If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh and Ram Charan-Alia Bhatt will be appearing as special guests for the show and will also be promoting their upcoming film 83 and RRR respectively. For the uninitiated, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt recently collaborated for the Bollywood film Brahmastra, which is yet to release.