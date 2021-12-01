Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Here Are The Top 5 Finalists Of The Season!

The finale of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is just weeks away. As per the latest reports, the final episode of the show will be aired on December 19. The house now has 7 contestants including Sreerama Chandra, Maanas Nagulapalli, RJ Kajal, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Priyanka Singh and the voting results of the upcoming weekends will decide the winner of the fifth season.

Well, this week one among Sreerama, Maanas, Priyanka, Siri and Kajal will be evicted from the house. As per the current voting trend, Sreerama has received the highest votes this week and is being followed by Siri, Maanas and Kajal. The results and voting percentage of Priyanka suggest that she has a high chance of getting evicted from the show in the 13th week.

Though reports are rife about Shanmukh, Sunny and Sreerama enjoying the top 3 positions in the list of finalists, one cannot really predict the trend or voting results, especially after the shocking exit of anchor Ravi. Well, reportedly, Maanas might also become one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Interestingly, it is a tie between Siri and Kajal. Although the duo is known for their performances and strategies in tasks and other activities, their friendship angle is a major highlight of their respective journey in the show. Siri's growing closeness with Shanmukh was a highly talked about topic on social media, whilst Kajal's camaraderie with Maanas and Sunny was celebrated by the trio's fans and general audiences. However, considering the very fact that their friends enjoy more fan following and they too are included in the final race, the voters might not transfer their valuable votes to Siri and Kajal in the upcoming weekend. Going by it, Siri has a high chance of surviving in the house more than Kajal.

Also, the current ticket to the finale task will decide the first finalist of the season. Reportedly, Maanas is leading in the race, however, one will have to wait and watch to see if he really makes it to the top.