Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Here’s How Much Priya Was Paid To Be A Part Of The Show!

Actress Shailaja Priya's exit has no doubt disappointed many. Though speculations were rife about Anee and Lobo's exit in the seventh week, the Suprabhatam star became the latest contestant to get evicted from the show. In the previous week, Priya garnered a great deal of attention when she engaged in a verbal brawl with co-contestants Sunny and Kajal.

She even went on to say that she would slap Sunny if he physically attacks her during the 'Bangaru Kodipetta' task, which was even questioned by the host Nagarjuna Akkineni. Priya's upright takes and bonding with Maanas, Priyanka, Sreerama Chandra were well-received by the audiences. Earlier, she made headlines for her shocking comment about Lahari Shari and Ravi. Apparently, during the third week's nomination, Priya had nominated Lahari accusing that the latter got disconnected from her and was now busy with other men in the house. She also shared that she saw Lahari hugging Ravi in the restroom. Priya's remarks obviously didn't go down well with the other contestants and even the audiences, who slammed her and even sought an apology from her side. Priya later apologized to Ravi and Lahari in the show.

Well, as fans and followers express disappointment over Priya's exit on social media, what has grabbed eyeballs is details about the actress' remuneration for the show. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, Priya's weekly remuneration was close to Rs 3.15 lakh, which makes her total payment (from September 5 to October 23) Rs 22 lakh (approx). Though there is no official confirmation regarding her remuneration, the rumoured amount is surely up to scratch.

On a related note, 6 contestants including Siri, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, Lobo, Ravi and Shanmukh have been nominated in the eighth-week nominations. As per the latest promo, the week's captaincy eligibility task will require contestants to perform different tasks given by Bigg Boss. Notably, the Bigg Boss house will be locked completely during the task