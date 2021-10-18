Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Host Nagarjuna Akkineni Breaks An Important Rule Of The House, Gets Slammed By Netizens

Ravi, known as the cleverest contestant of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu recently became the talk of the town when he received flak from Nagarjuna Akkineni for destroying the house property. Apparently, in the weekend episode of the show, he was criticized by the host for plotting a strategy to cut a few pillows during a task, which he implemented through his group members Lobo and Swetaa.

Though Ravi confessed that he had told Lobo about the plan of action, he shared that he was not aware of Swetaa's inclusion. Upon hearing this, a shocked Swetaa revealed that Ravi was well aware that she was also a part of the plan and even saw her tearing a pillow. To this Ravi stated that the pillow stuffing looked the same to him and therefore he couldn't make out the difference between it and the toy stuffing. Upon hearing this, Nagarjuna asked the two sanchalak's of the toy task- Siri and Kajal to check the difference between the two stuffing and later it was proved that Ravi was indeed wrong.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Kajal, Siri And 4 Others Nominated!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Elimination Today: SHOCKING! Swetaa Varma To Get Evicted?

Well, amid all the hustle and bustle what caught the attention of netizens is Nagarjuna breaking the same rule, as he asked Vishwa (the new captain) to tear one of the pillows to prove Ravi's point wrong. Several social media users have slammed the host for his take on the issue and for repeating the same mistake. Interestingly, a few have also requested Bigg Boss to take action against him for breaking the rule. On the other hand, many also supported him saying that he is the host and has all the rights to clarify the right and wrong to the contestants.

On a related note, 6 contestants have been nominated this time including Siri, Anee, Kajal, Priya, Jessie and Lobo. Notably, Lobo has been sent to the secret room.