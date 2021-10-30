Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Lobo Likely To Get Eliminated On Sunday!

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is becoming more intense. The house currently has 12 contestants out of which 5 have been nominated this week. The nominated contestants are Lobo, Maanas, Ravi, Siri Hanmanth and Sreerama Chandra. As the week's nomination list has some of the very strong contestants of the season, netizens are predicting the next eliminating contestant.

Well, if reports and polls on social media are anything to go by, Lobo might get evicted this week. Let us tell you that the contestant recently returned to the house after spending a week in the secret room. During the previous weekend, Nagarjuna had called him to the confession room, where he commented about each and every housemate.

As he was not aware that the other contestants were also watching him on the screen, Lobo opened up and even criticized his good friends Anee and Ravi, which not only shocked them but also flabbergasted mini-screen audiences. His performance last week was impressive, however, he couldn't win in the tasks given by the Bigg Boss. Notably, his screen-presence was also less last week, all thanks to the brawls and arguments in the house, which took away all the camera attention. Well, with rumours about Lobo's exit going viral on social media, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the Sunday episode of the show.

Currently, Shanmukh is the captain of the house. Other than the nominated contestants and captain, the house also has Jaswanth, Kajal, Anee, Priyanka, Sunny and Vishwa. Previously, Shailaja Priya was evicted from the house.