Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations: Shocking Twist As Sunny, Maanas, Kajal And 7 Others Get Nominated!
The ninth week nominations of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu took place on Monday. Shockingly, 10 contestants except for the captain (Shanmukh Jaswanth) have been nominated this week. Contestants Kajal, Siri Hanmanth, Sunny, Maanas, Sreerama Chandra, Ravi, Vishwa, Anee, Priyanka Singh, Jaswanth Padala (Jessie) were nominated on Monday. On the other hand, Shanmukh, the new captain of the house was excused from the nomination.
In the process, each contestant was required to choose any two from the lot as their nominations, apply foam on their faces and state the reasons behind their pick.
Scroll down to see who nominated whom in the ninth week.
Maanas-
Sreerama
and
Jessie
Siri- Anee and Sunny
Sreerama- Sunny and Maanas
Ravi- Maanas and Kajal
Jessie- Maanas and Sunny
Priyanka- Vishwa and Ravi
Sunny- Siri and Jessie
Vishwa- Priyanka and Maanas
Kajal- Ravi and Sreerama
Anee- Kajal and Siri
Shanmukh: Priyanka and Maanas
Going by the list, Maanas has received the highest votes (5) this week. Surprisingly, the contestants (Anee and Vishwa) who received even one vote in the process were included in the list of nominations. Well, as per the latest promo of the show, any two of the 10 contestants will be able to save themselves from the nominations this week with the immunity task which will kick start from Tuesday. If reports are to be believed, Maanas and Anee will be saved from the nominations this week, as the duo will win the immunity task.
On a related note, Lobo became the eighth contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 5 Telugu after Sarayu, Uma Devi, Lahari, Nataraj, Hamida, Swetaa and Priya. The show recently completed 50 days of its grand premiere.