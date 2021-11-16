Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Kajal, Sreerama, VJ Sunny, Priyanka And 4 Others Nominated

In
the
last
weekend
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
5
Telugu,
Jaswanth
Padala
aka
Jessie
got
eliminated
from
the
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
show.
His
elimination
indeed
left
everyone
emotional
inside
the
house.
And
now,
the
housemates
are
ready
to
lock
horns.
In
the
latest
episode,
Bigg
Boss
announced
a
new
nomination
task,
however,
it
turned
into
a
tussle
between
the
housemates.
During
the
task,
Kajal
Seelamsetty
spoke
about
some
issues
with
the
housemates.
After
her
allegations,
housemates
blamed
and
warned
each
other
during
the
nomination
task.
Eventually,
all
the
contestants
get
nominated
except
for
one.
The
nominated
contestants
are
Kajal
Selamsetty,
Sreerama
Chandra,
Priyanka
Singh,
VJ
Sunny,
Siri
Hanmanth,
Anita
Lama
aka
Anne
Master,
Shanmukh
Jaswanth
and
Maanas
Nagulapalli.
Notably,
Anchor
Ravi
Kiran
is
safe
from
the
nomination.
Well,
after
the
task,
viewers
have
many
options
to
vote
and
they
will
not
leave
any
chance
to
save
their
favourite
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
5
Telugu.