Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Kajal, Sreerama, VJ Sunny, Priyanka And 4 Others Nominated

In the last weekend episode of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, Jaswanth Padala aka Jessie got eliminated from the Nagarjuna Akkineni show. His elimination indeed left everyone emotional inside the house. And now, the housemates are ready to lock horns.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced a new nomination task, however, it turned into a tussle between the housemates. During the task, Kajal Seelamsetty spoke about some issues with the housemates. After her allegations, housemates blamed and warned each other during the nomination task. Eventually, all the contestants get nominated except for one.

The nominated contestants are Kajal Selamsetty, Sreerama Chandra, Priyanka Singh, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Anita Lama aka Anne Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Maanas Nagulapalli. Notably, Anchor Ravi Kiran is safe from the nomination. Well, after the task, viewers have many options to vote and they will not leave any chance to save their favourite contestant of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Elimination: Jaswanth Padala Aka Jessie Is Evicted From The Show

Shanmukh Jaswanth And Sunny Get Into Massive Fight In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House!

Now, fans are eager to see the drama inside the house. The elimination will happen on Sunday in the weekend episode hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 5 Telugu updates!