Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominations This Week: Kajal, Sunny, Maanas And Two Others Nominated!

Post the exit of Vishwa, the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu house will go through the 10th-week nominations. Let us tell you that a total of 10 contestants including Maanas, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri, Jessie, VJ Sunny, Ravi, RJ Kajal, Anee, Sreerama Chandra and Priyanka Singh are currently remaining in the house.

As per the latest promo of the show, the current captain Anee will be required to nominate any four contestants from the lot and lock them in the jail, for which she selects Maanas, Sunny, Kajal and Shanmukh. Post the process, the housemates outside the jail will get an opportunity to change Anne's nominations by swapping them with the remaining contestants. Upon each contestant's release from jail, they will be able to nominate any two housemates.

Well, if reports are anything to go by 5 contestants including Kajal, Sunny, Maanas, Ravi and Siri will be nominated this week. With strong contestants getting nominated in the 10th week, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the weekend episode.

Notably, Anee was excused from the process. On a related note, Jessie has been shifted to the secret room owing to health issues. Reports are also rife that the contestant has walked out of the show. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Tenth Week Nominated Contestants

Kajal

Sunny

Maanas

Ravi

Siri

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

Missed Call Numbers

Kajal: 8886658217

Sunny: 8886658202

Maanas: 8886658216

Ravi: 8886658219

Siri: 8886658201